Amgen’s (AMGN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (up from $197.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.67.

AMGN stock traded up $9.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,855,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.68. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $210.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

