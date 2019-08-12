Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to announce sales of $325.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.71 million and the lowest is $320.00 million. Ares Management posted sales of $204.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 214,780 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $5,951,553.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Weiner sold 3,600 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $93,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,370,709 shares of company stock worth $37,208,269 in the last ninety days. 151.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,366,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,808,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,182,000 after purchasing an additional 396,792 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 581,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 358,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,877. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

