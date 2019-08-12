Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2883900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,762,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,383,498.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,278. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $522.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.60.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.