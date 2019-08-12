Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2883900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,762,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,383,498.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,278. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $522.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.60.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

