Analysts Anticipate Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.40. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. 742,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,348. Iheartmedia has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

