Analysts Anticipate MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.70. MutualFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MutualFirst Financial.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFSF. Zacks Investment Research raised MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

MFSF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

In other news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,875 shares of company stock worth $567,689. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 510.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MutualFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MutualFirst Financial (MFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.