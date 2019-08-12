Analysts Expect Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iamgold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Iamgold reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iamgold.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday. CSFB lowered shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.40. 5,810,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,965,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 78.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 1,674,109 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 45.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,997,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 621,938 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

