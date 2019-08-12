Analysts Expect Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) to Post $0.06 EPS

Shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lazydays an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $4.37. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.76 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Analysts expect that Lazydays will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 17,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,830.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 140,211 shares of company stock worth $720,152. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lazydays stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

