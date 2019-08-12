Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.65. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,621. The company has a market capitalization of $520.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 208.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 396.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

