Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.59. 24,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,948. The company has a market cap of $481.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.97. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 87,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.