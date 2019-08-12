Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. OrganiGram’s revenue for the quarter was up 782.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Paradigm Capital assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial set a $12.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $5.52. 2,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.