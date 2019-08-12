Analysts Expect Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zafgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.19). Zafgen reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zafgen will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zafgen.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06.

ZFGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Zafgen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zafgen in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zafgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Zafgen stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.46. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZFGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zafgen by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 474,896 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Zafgen by 32.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,857,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 454,874 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the first quarter worth $604,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Zafgen by 118.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

