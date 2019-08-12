Analysts Set $25.50 Target Price for Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT)

Shares of Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $25.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Iheartmedia an industry rank of 175 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 18,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,096. Iheartmedia has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

About Iheartmedia

There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc

