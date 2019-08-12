Analysts Set Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) Price Target at CHF 89.71

Shares of Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 89.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVN shares. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a CHF 80 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 87 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 95 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.