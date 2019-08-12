Analyzing Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) and New Fortress Energy (OTCMKTS:NFE)

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Engie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Engie and New Fortress Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie N/A N/A N/A New Fortress Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Engie pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. New Fortress Energy does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Engie and New Fortress Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie 0 1 4 0 2.80 New Fortress Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75

New Fortress Energy has a consensus price target of $19.43, suggesting a potential upside of 52.50%. Given New Fortress Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Engie.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Engie and New Fortress Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie $71.56 billion 0.50 $1.22 billion N/A N/A New Fortress Energy $112.30 million 19.05 -$78.08 million N/A N/A

Engie has higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure. The company also provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and major infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France and Germany, as well as sells access rights to these infrastructures to third parties. In addition, it is involved in the development, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of various renewable power generation assets, including hydraulic, wind, and photovoltaic; design, financing, building, and operation of decentralized energy production and distribution facilities; and design of cryogenic membrane confinement systems for sea transportation and storage of LNG on land and at sea. Further, the company provides energy storage solutions and microgrids, as well as cabling network services; and operates heating and cooling networks. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. ENGIE SA was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York. New Fortress Energy LLC is a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

