Analyzing SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Energy has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Noble Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Noble Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.8%. Noble Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Noble Energy pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Noble Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Energy 0 4 16 0 2.80

Noble Energy has a consensus target price of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 62.92%. Given Noble Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noble Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Noble Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II $14.64 million 1.80 $10.32 million N/A N/A Noble Energy $4.99 billion 2.12 -$66.00 million $0.90 24.51

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Noble Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 69.08% 22.30% 22.30% Noble Energy -19.93% 0.87% 0.43%

Summary

Noble Energy beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2018, its properties consisted of royalty interests in the initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its principal assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,929 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

