AnarchistsPrime Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $1,001.00 and $2.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

