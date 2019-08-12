ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,851 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $55,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,312,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,310,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,594 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,559,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,158 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.38. 109,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,998,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Green acquired 50,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 30,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $787,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

