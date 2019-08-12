AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in July

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,196,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 947,600 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,439,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $48,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,094.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,280. 42.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AppFolio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AppFolio by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,400 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 256,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.03. 145,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,998. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.91 and a beta of 1.19. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. AppFolio had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

