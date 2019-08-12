Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Down 32.0% in July

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,813,800 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 8,553,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 247,261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 637,934 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,537,000 after purchasing an additional 507,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 384,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,900,000 after purchasing an additional 334,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.54. 1,019,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,137. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

