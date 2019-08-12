ARBITRAGE (ARB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $874,608.00

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One ARBITRAGE token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. ARBITRAGE has a market cap of $874,608.00 and $6,288.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002352 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE (ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,745,496 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco. The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co.

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

