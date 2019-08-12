ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.33. ARC Resources shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 464,127 shares trading hands.

ARX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

The firm also recently announced a jun 19 dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

