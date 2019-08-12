Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.12 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $68.32. 9,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.43 million.

In other news, Director Kathleen Nealon sold 1,210 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $88,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 6,442 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $457,897.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 95.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

