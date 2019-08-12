ARK Mines (ASX:AHK) Trading Up 28.6%

ARK Mines Ltd (ASX:AHK)’s share price was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.03), approximately 192,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,077% from the average daily volume of 4,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.80.

About ARK Mines (ASX:AHK)

Ark Mines Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. It has an option to acquire the Old Pirate project and the Buccaneer project located in Tanami region of the Northern Territory. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

