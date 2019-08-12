Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) received a $15.00 price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 146,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,357. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,000 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Asante Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 68,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $9,385,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 634.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

