Assure (CVE:IOM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Assure Holdings Corp (CVE:IOM) rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39.

About Assure (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, delivers technical and professional surgical support services in connection with inter operative neuro-monitoring procedures. It provides risk mitigation services to make underlying surgeries safer. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

