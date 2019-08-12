Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ AAME traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

