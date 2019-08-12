AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,260,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

