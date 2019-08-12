AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a growth of 299.1% from the June 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. 9,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $551.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 285,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

