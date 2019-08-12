Augur Market Cap Achieves $121.06 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $11.01 or 0.00096551 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, DragonEX, Bitbns and Gate.io. Augur has a market capitalization of $121.06 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00265407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.01251606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00093683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Poloniex, Binance, BitBay, AirSwap, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Bithumb, Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Crex24, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, Gate.io, DragonEX, Koinex, HitBTC, Zebpay, ABCC, ChaoEX, Liqui, Upbit, Kraken, Bitsane, Bitbns, Mercatox, Cobinhood and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

