Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Shares Down 14.3%

Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO) dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 40,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 90,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Aurcrest Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

