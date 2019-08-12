Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Trimmed by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.18. 34,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

