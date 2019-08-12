Avanti Communications Group (LON:AVN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.64

Avanti Communications Group PLC (LON:AVN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.53. Avanti Communications Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,389,696 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Avanti Communications Group Company Profile (LON:AVN)

Avanti Communications Group PLC, a satellite operator, provides Ka-band satellite data communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers manage broadband packages for consumers and businesses; flexible managed services on multiple platforms; PURE product that supports satellite based data communications application on vendor's Ka-band hub; and systems integration and solutions to government.

