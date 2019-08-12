Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of CAR stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.08. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

