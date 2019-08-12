Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avon Products’ earnings. Avon Products reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avon Products.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of Avon Products stock remained flat at $$4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01. Avon Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.67, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,281,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,763,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,819,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 56.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

