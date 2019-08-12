B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.35. B Communications shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55.

Get B Communications alerts:

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. B Communications had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B Communications stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) by 180.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,635 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of B Communications worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOM)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.