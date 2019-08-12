B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) to Issue None Dividend of $0.50 on August 29th

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) declared a None dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,753. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $546.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Howard Weitzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

