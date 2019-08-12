Baader Bank Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €565.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €648.00 ($753.49) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €571.00 ($663.95).

RAA stock opened at €592.00 ($688.37) on Thursday. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €597.83.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

