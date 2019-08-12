BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.76. BAB shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 70,900 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

BAB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

