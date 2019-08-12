Bagir Group (LON:BAGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.80

Bagir Group Ltd (LON:BAGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 950967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

About Bagir Group (LON:BAGR)

Bagir Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets men's and women's tailored fashions in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers suits, jackets, trousers, shirts, and casual pieces. The company markets and licenses its products under the Austin Reeds, AR-RED, GIR Collection, and Jay Godfrey brands, as well as offers products under various retail private labels.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bagir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bagir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.