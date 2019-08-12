Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will report sales of $58.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.91 million and the lowest is $58.61 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $50.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $235.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $235.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $278.94 million, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $282.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $48.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $37,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $850,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,394 shares of company stock worth $29,053,987. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 201,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.13 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $85.83.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

