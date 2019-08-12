Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,656,024,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,609,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,969,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $102,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,410,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,531,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.24. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $264.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

