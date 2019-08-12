Bank of America Drops Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Analysts at Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.12% from the company’s previous close.

DBX has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday. Nomura dropped their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,542,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,243. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $284,066.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,227. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

