Bank of America Trims Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price to $32.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.05.

KHC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.01. 3,605,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,709,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

