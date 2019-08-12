Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Insider Douglas H. Sass Buys 2,600 Shares

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) insider Douglas H. Sass acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. 1,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93. Bank of SC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of SC by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of SC by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bank of SC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

