Barclays Reiterates $25.00 Price Target for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 44,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 28.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 212,164 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 186.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

