Barclays Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.10 ($89.65).

FRA stock opened at €75.10 ($87.33) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €75.12.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

