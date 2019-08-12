Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.67

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.67 and last traded at C$24.44, with a volume of 1537124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.0% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 965,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $23,058,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 115.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,105,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,120,000 after buying an additional 4,346,176 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,941,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,274,000 after buying an additional 7,356,630 shares during the period.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

