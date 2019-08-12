Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.98. Basf shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 1,903,955 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.26 ($79.37).

The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.94.

About Basf (ETR:BAS)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

