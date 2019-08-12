Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Bata has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Bata has a market capitalization of $39,223.00 and $288.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00754157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013570 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,378 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.