BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BB&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 149.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.04.

Shares of BB&T stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.70. 3,981,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,233. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

